Popular Categories
Most popular software categories.
- Audio Editors 7
- File Sharing 7
- Utilities 38
- Multimedia 12
- Graphic Apps 34
- Video Editors 8
- Operating Systems 5
- Anti Malware 16
- Disk Analysers 4
- Developer Tools 11
- Media Players 7
- Ebook Apps 1
- Burning Tools 4
- Mobile 2
- Backup Tools 7
- Text Editors 8
- Game Emulators 1
- Database 3
- Password Managers 4
- System Rescue 5
- File Managers 10
- Organisers 9
- Audio Players 6
- Codec Packs 2
- Pre Release 4
- Browsers 4
- Office Apps 10
- System Cleaners 4
- PDF Apps 4
- Ftp Clients 3
- Encryption 8
- File Archivers 4
- Security 2
- Network Tools 5
- File Extractors 1
- Firewalls 4
- Chat Clients 2
- Mount Images 1
- Financial Apps 1
- Email Clients 1
Popular Downloads
Most popular downloads across categories.
Software Updates
Latest software updates.
-
-
PSPad devel5 / 21 R
PSPad devel contains the developer builds of the PSPad editor. Builds include changed files o...
- Version 5.0.4 (535) Released on Nov 21, 2020
- Platform windows Downloads 54,495
- Category Pre Release Price 0.00
-
Rufus4 / 105 R
Rufus is a free, open-source tool that will help you to format and create bootable USB device...
- Version 3.13 Released on Nov 20, 2020
- Platform windows Downloads 154,779
- Category System Rescue Price 0.00
-
Atlantis Word Processor Lite5 / 13 R
Atlantis Word Processor Lite is a free word processor for Microsoft Windows OS. ...
- Version 4.0.4.2 Released on Nov 19, 2020
- Platform windows Downloads 1,745
- Category Office Apps Price 0.00
-
-
mrViewer5 / 30 R
mrViewer is a free, open-source, cross-platform, swiss-kinfe app that you can use it as an in...
- Version 5.6.7 Released on Nov 18, 2020
- Platform windows Downloads 9,083
- Category Media Players Price 0.00
-
Far Manager5 / 7 R
Far Manager is a free program to manage files utilizing a text-based system....
- Version 3.0 build 5700 Released on Nov 18, 2020
- Platform windows Downloads 3,556
- Category File Managers Price 0.00
-
PicPick5 / 8 R
PicPick is a free app that allows you to capture and manipulate images in many ways. You can ...
- Version 5.1.3 Released on Nov 18, 2020
- Platform windows Downloads 1,525
- Category Graphic Apps Price 0.00