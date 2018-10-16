Anti Malware
-
ClamWin5 / 163 Reviews
ClamWin is a free, open source antivirus for all Microsoft® Windows® operating system versions. It is one of the easiest to setup and manage antivirus products. It is also the only "free" antivirus available for Windows® users. It...
- Version
- 0.99.4
- Downloads
- 26,018
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Oct 16, 2018
-
ComboFix5 / 117 Reviews
ComboFix is one of the top, free anti-malware tools for Microsoft® Windows®. Although it doesn't have a shiny interface and was often identified as a security tool for advanced users (the general recommendation is to avoid running...
- Version
- 19.11.4.1
- Downloads
- 30,222
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Nov 5, 2019
-
FreeFixer4 / 38 Reviews
FreeFixer is a free anti-malware tool which helps you to identify and remove related infections. It is created and developed by Roger Karlsson since 2006 and currently is one of the few and among the best tools that you can use to...
- Version
- 1.19
- Downloads
- 8,246
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Oct 12, 2018
-
GMER5 / 17 Reviews
GMER is a free rootkit detector and remover utility. It was created (according to other people) by the same author of aswMBR which is another popular antirootkit detector that uses avast! AV engine....
- Version
- 2.2.19882
- Downloads
- 16,983
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Aug 23, 2018
-
Junkware Removal Tool5 / 143 Reviews
Junkware Removal Tool (also known as JRT) is a freeware security utility for Microsoft® Windows® designed to search and remove adware, toolbars and other unwanted software (PUPs - described as "Potentially Unwanted Programs") from...
- Version
- 8.1.4
- Downloads
- 382,355
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Aug 23, 2018
-
MKV4 / 48 Reviews
MKV (also known as Make Kill Vaccine) is a small security tool designed to make your computer drivers and USB removable devices immune to most malware that spread this way. Using its vaccinate feature you can prevent future infect...
- Version
- 1.1
- Downloads
- 13,959
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Aug 23, 2018
-
Malwarebytes AdwCleaner4 / 71 Reviews
Malwarebytes AdwCleaner is a free security tool that removes Adware, Foistware, Toolbars, Hijackers (spyware that changes your browser homepage) and PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs). You can use this tool to remove unwanted to...
- Version
- 8.0.8
- Downloads
- 37,427
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Oct 9, 2020
-
Rem VBSworm4 / 5 Reviews
Rem VBSworm or Remediate VBS Worm is a free, anti-malware tool designed to detect and remove various VBS infections (Bladabindi, Excedow, Jenxcus, Houdini/Dinihu), autorun worms and Windows Script Host malware. Also, it has the a...
- Version
- 8.0.0
- Downloads
- 7,962
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Aug 23, 2018
-
RogueKiller5 / 205 Reviews
RogueKiller Anti-malware is the next generation virus scanner. Thanks to its powerful heuristics-driven engine, it's able to find known and unknown threats, whether they have already infected your machine, or to prevent them from ...
- Version
- 14.8.0.0
- Downloads
- 1,389,837
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Nov 17, 2020
-
Sophos Virus Removal Tool5 / 17 Reviews
Sophos Virus Removal Tool is a free anti-malware and stand-alone tool that you can use it to scan your computer whenever you suspect a virus infection. If there's any malware that he can detect it will remove it for free. Although...
- Version
- 2.7.0
- Downloads
- 5,426
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Oct 12, 2018
-
Spybot Search and Destroy5 / 600 Reviews
Spybot Search and Destroy (Free Edition) is a free security software, an excellent antispyware, anti-adware removal tool....
- Version
- 2.8.68
- Downloads
- 6,774,110
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Apr 28, 2020
-
TDSSKiller4 / 25 Reviews
TDSSKiller (also known as Kaspersky TDSSKiller) is a free anti-rootkit detector and remover for Microsoft Windows....
- Version
- 3.1.0.28
- Downloads
- 19,654
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Apr 10, 2019
-
Unchecky5 / 15 Reviews
Unchecky is a free program that will help you to uncheck unrelated offers when attempting to install software that uses third-party software bundles (also known as PuP - Potentially Unwanted Programs)....
- Version
- 1.2
- Downloads
- 1,799
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Mar 16, 2019
-
UsbFix5 / 846 Reviews
UsbFix is a free, malware removal tool that helps you to detect and remove infected USB memory sticks or any other USB removable devices such as external HDD (Hard Drive), phones, smartphones, digital cameras or anything else that...
- Version
- 11.022
- Downloads
- 4,775,768
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Oct 27, 2019
-
Zemana AntiMalware Free4 / 100 Reviews
Zemana AntiMalware Free is a formidable “on-demand” malware scanner. Though this malware scanner does not offer real-time protection, it is still capable of identifying and removing nasty code that threatens the functionality of y...
- Version
- 3.2.27.0
- Downloads
- 12,557
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Sep 12, 2020
-
aswMBR4 / 15 Reviews
aswMBR (also known as Avast Anti-Rootkit) is a free rootkit scanner designed to detect MBR/VBR/SRV rootkits (for example: ZAaccess, MBRroot/Sinowal, Whistler, Cidox, TDL4/3/Alureon, Pihar etc.) ...
- Version
- 2.1.27.0
- Downloads
- 10,603
- Platform
- windows
- Released on
- Aug 12, 2020